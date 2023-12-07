Michelle Obama is jealous of Melania Trump claims Tiktok user

Amid the online frenzy surrounding Melania Trump’s attire at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral, a TikTok user known as @republicanlatina03 claimed that Michelle Obama is jealous of her fellow former First Lady.

is this TikTok user serious about a doctorate holder being jealous of a nude model? it seems that outside of politics, there is an Obama vs. Trump battle going on.

Obama vs Trump

The assertion, though met with scepticism, gained traction as the TikTok user boldly suggested that all former First Ladies were envious of Melania.

The video contended that their disdain for Mrs. Trump stemmed from an inability to emulate her, asserting, “You hate what you cannot be. Melania Trump… is beautiful as always, super gorgeous.”

The “Forever First Lady”

Swift and unrelenting reactions followed, challenging the credibility of the allegations. Critics pointed out Michelle Obama’s distinguished legacy, dubbing her “the forever first lady” and dismissing the notion of her harboring jealousy towards Melania Trump.

From nude photos to plagiarism?

The controversy escalated as discussions turned to Melania Trump’s past, notably her appearance in a French magazine and accusations of plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s speeches.

They seemed to be alluding to the nude photos of Slovenian-born Melania that were featured in the French men’s magazine Max during the 1990s, a period when she worked as a model in Europe.

“Michelle Obama successfully completed her studies at Harvard Law School, earning her Ph.D. and doctorate,” a TikTok user continued. “What accomplishments can be attributed to Melania Trump? Absolutely nothing!”

The wardrobe at the funeral

Melania Trump’s wardrobe choice at the Carter funeral likewise revealed the political divide, with right-wing voices attempting to deflect criticism. Nevertheless, critics argue that Melania’s attention-seeking tendencies may have overshadowed any genuine intent to pay respects, emphasizing her willingness to stand out at any cost.

