Michelle Yeoh to reprise role in Star Trek movie

Fresh from winning an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh will star in the new Star Trek:Section 31 film.

Yeoh will play Emperor Philippa Georgiou and she will be the executive producer of the film.

In a press release Yeoh expressed her excitement saying that she was “beyond thrilled”.

“Section 31, the movie has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Phillippa all the way back when this new golden age of ‘Star Trek’ launched.”

Star Trek Section 31

“To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise),” she said.

In Section 31 Yeoh will join a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past,” according to a synopsis of the film.

Production will begin later this year.

The other executive producer of Star Trek Alex Kurtzman said, “She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of ‘Trek’, and now, six years later, ‘Star Trek: Station 31 arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. ‘Long live Emperor Georgiou, long live Michelle Yeoh!”.

Yeoh’s character in the Star Trek movie, Phillippa Georgiou was first introduced as Michael Burnham’s commanding officer and mentor aboard the U.S.S Shenzhou. Captain Georgiou was killed in battle with the Klingons in the second episode of Discovery.

New Script

The new script will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. The movie is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and filming is expected to start later this year.

Photo above is from Wikipedia

