Midnights has Taylor Swift claiming entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

On Monday, US songstress Taylor Swift made music history as the first artist ever to simultaneously claim all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her album Midnights.

Anti-Hero took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, this is the first time in the chart’s 64-year history that a single artist has dominated the top ten. Drake, who took nine of the coveted spots in September 2021, is the last artist to come close to this milestone.

“Ten out of ten of the Hot 100? On my tenth album? I LIVE IN SHAMBLES “Swift tweeted, referring to her devoted fan base’s love of searching for hidden clues in her content, such as titles, numbers, and dates.

Swift’s much-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, was released on October 21. It debuted at the top of Billboard’s main albums chart with the most successful week for a release since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

The album crashed Spotify for hours, but it still set a record for the most-streamed album in a single day.

Swift described the album’s 13 songs as “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

They form “a complete picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour” when read together.

The three songs from “Midnights” that did not make the top ten charted, as did seven more from the extended “3am edition.”

Swift’s latest album sees her returning to pop and recalling some of her earliest hits after two pandemic albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” leaned into folk.

It also drops as the 32-year-old makes good on her vow to re-record her first six albums so she can control their rights – a process she was contractually allowed to begin in November 2020.

She has released two of them thus far: “Fearless” and “Red.”

Swift’s track, Anti-Hero tops the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.

With this milestone, Swift has logged 40 top 10 hits, the most out of any female artist. The previous record was held by Madonna with 38.

Before Midnights

Drake has sent 59 songs into the top 10 so he is the act to beat in that particular race. Swift is now the first artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts four separate times which is a record for herself.

Prior to “Midnights,” her albums “evermore,” “Folklore” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” went to No. 1, as did their respective singles “willow,” “cardigan” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Stats-wise, the No. 1 "Anti-Hero" was streamed the most out of any other "Midnights" song. The track that sold the most copies is "Question…?" — which moved 21,400 copies over the past week. "Question…?" is seventh on the Hot 100.

