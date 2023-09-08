Miley Cyrus recalls the time when she knew her marriage was over

In a recent installment of her “Used to Be Young” series on TikTok, Miley Cyrus opened up about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. She shared that she came to the realization that their relationship was over while she was headlining at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England. The couple had been on and off for 10 years.

According to Cyrus, the decision to end things with Liam, whom she had been with for a decade and married in December 2018, was made in June during Glastonbury. She explained that their commitment to marriage had initially come from a place of love, but also from a place of trauma. They had experienced significant loss and were trying to rebuild their lives after their home was destroyed in the November 2018 Woolsey fire in Malibu, California.

Cyrus: The relationship could not continue

Cyrus revealed that the day of the festival performance was when she decided that the relationship couldn’t continue in her life. Despite her personal turmoil, she felt the need to bury her emotions and put on a facade for her fans, prioritizing her work and performance over her personal well-being.

In a previous TikTok clip, Cyrus reminisced about the strong chemistry she and Liam had when they first met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009. Hemsworth had auditioned for the role of her on-screen boyfriend, and their real-life romance quickly blossomed, making the movie feel special as it captured their genuine love story. This marked the beginning of their decade-long relationship.

Chemistry between them

Cyrus shared about the undeniable chemistry between her and Hemsworth. She said that the movie felt special because it was about two young ones falling for one another in real time and real life.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had an on-and-off relationship over the years before ultimately ending things for good when Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019. They had also been briefly engaged in 2012 but called off their engagement the following year.

