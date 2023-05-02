Miley Cyrus’ mum, Tish is engaged to Prison Break star

The mum of popstar Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus is engaged! On Saturday night, the 55-year-old announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in an Instagram post.

“A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell,” Tish wrote in the caption of her post, which features two images of the happy couple.

Loving couple

Her engagement ring is shown front and centre in the first photo as Purcell, 53, wraps his arms around Tish’s waist.

In the following photo, Tish is photographed smiling and looking at the camera as her fiancé gives her a kiss on her cheek.

Calling it quits after close to 30 years

Last April, Tish and her former husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce. Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennesse after more than 28 years of marriage. The reason was due to “irreconcilable differences” as reported by People.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family representative, exclusively to People. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” continued the statement. “With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

Co-parenting

In 1993, Tish and Billy Ray, 61 got married and had children Miley and Noah, 23 as well as Braison, 28. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 34, from her previous marriage.

Billy Ray, meanwhile, announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.

