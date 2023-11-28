Millennials want to look more like Gen Z but their style sense is stuck in the 2010s

Millennials love being in trend just like everyone else but fashion expert Krista Lavrusik, 37 says that so many of them are stuck in the 2010s when it comes to looking good.

In an interview with Insider, Lavrusik says Gen Z people are inspired by the 90s while millennials are stuck between 2010 and 2016.

“That’s kind of where we were in our early 20s and we never left,” she said.

Lavrusik says she is a milennial mum with a Gen Z style and regularly shares fashion and style tips online.

She has 248,000 followers on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Lavrusik says that Instagram to a large extent influenced the fashion trend of 2010s with photos of people with perfect aesthetics and each photo almost had a cookie cutter look; skinny jeans, ankle boots and a sweater tucked in with no belt.

“Why would we ever wear belts? You just tuck your sweater in. That is the outfit that I can’t get out of my head. It just screams, ‘I’m a millenial. I’m old.”

So how does one stay in trend. Lavrusik says the key is in the jeans. Gen Z love baggy low rise jeans in funky fun colors while millennials still cling to skinny jeans with high waists.

“A great alternative to try for mom jeans since they’re not as trendy right now would be high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. They’re longer; it hits you where you can still wear your booties. And you can still wear that same sweater, but tuck it in and then belt it.”

Lavrusik says she understands the reluctance that most people have when they have a comfortable pair of jeans no one wants to change it but small tweaks make a huge difference.

“You don’t have to go all out wit the baggy jeans and a tight cropped shirt. But there a ways to refine it. It’s all about tweaking.”

