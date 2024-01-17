Former Millrose Games champions Muir and St Pierre scheduled for New York face off

Global silver medalists Laura Muir and Elle St Pierre, the exciting winners of the coveted Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games, will square off in an exciting rematch. Excitement is high as these two outstanding athletes get ready to take the track once more and show off their skills at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting on February 11. Fans excitedly await the spectacle of these elite competitors pushing limits and racing towards victory in this much-anticipated event, as the reverberations of their past successes resound.

Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir strode to victory in 4:20.15 on a breathtaking debut at the Wanamaker Mile before. In the outdoor 1500m event last year, Muir, the current 2022 world bronze medalist and holder of the British record, ran an outstanding 4:15.24.

St Pierre after the Millrose Games

After giving birth to her first child in July 2020, World Indoor Silver Medallist St Pierre is triumphantly returning to the track in the 2024 indoor season. She previously set a meeting and North American record of 4:16.85 at the Wanamaker Mile. There’s no stopping these incredible athletes from setting new standards for track greatness.

Elite athletes starring in a star-studded lineup will square off in an exciting match. Leading the charge are Axumawit Embaye, the two-time global indoor silver medalist; others include Sinclaire Johnson, the US 1500m champion in 2022; Katie Snowden, the British 1500m champion; and Josette Andrews, the runner-up in the Wanamaker Mile in 2023.

Jessica Hull, the Australian record holder, Marta Perez, the Olympic finalist, and two-time NCAA champion Sage Hurta-Klecker are also in the field. Fans will be on the edge of their seats for an exciting demonstration of athleticism and resolve.

As elite athletes like Danielle Williams, Nia Ali, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Andre De Grasse, and others prepare for the competition, get ready for an exciting confrontation.

This incredible lineup ensures an exciting exhibition of talent, willpower, and sportsmanship as these world-class competitors strive for glory on the international scene. Get ready for an incredible display of athletic skill and historic happenings.

