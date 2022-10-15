Are Mini-LEDs The Future of TV Viewing Technology?

- Advertisement -

The year 2021 came with a lot of changes. The world emerged stronger and more resilient from the pandemic and we saw rapid growth in technology. As far as the TV industry goes, 2021 brought the revolution of Mini-LEDs. Display product giants such as Samsung, Philips, TCL, and even Apple plan on expanding their display portfolios with this technology.

Let’s explore the Mini-LED technology and it’s advantages and why it is replacing the regular OLED displays for major screen manufacturers across the globe.

What is Mini-LED Technology?

Mini-LEDs are actually the newer and improved version of the traditional LCD which are used in LED and QLED TVs. They are much smaller and offer more control zones for dimming. This is required for offering a better and sharper display with much deeper blacks. These are currently being deployed on the latest version of Smart TVs by almost all major TV brands. Even Apple is utilising Mini-LEDs to offer a better display in their newer macbooks and iPads.

What Are Some Advantages of Mini-LED Technology?

Mini-LEDs are taking over the market for a reason. They offer a sharper and brighter display and many other benefits. Let’s look at some of these in detail:

Improved Contrast Ratio

OLED displays have always been superior as compared to the IPS LCD due to the better contrast ratio. LCDs generate a dark grey shade while the OLED displays have always been able to generate much deeper blacks and a sharper image.

LCDs that now come with the Mini-LED tech use LEDs as small as 0.9 to 0.1 millimetres for backlighting purposes. These Mini-LEDs are controlled and turned on and off for dimming areas on the screen and producing better picture quality. This new technology rivals the crisp imagery of the OLED displays.

Cost Effective Over Micro LED

Mini-LEDs are different from Micro LEDs. Mini LEDs are used as part of an LCD display for backlighting purposes. Whereas, Micro-LEDs are a photo light emitting system on their own. Using Mini-LEDs as a backlighting system for an LCD is definitely more cost effective and economy friendly than using Micro-LEDs.

When Mini-LEDs are used as a part of an IPS LyvCD display, they offer the benefit of in-plane switching and durability with a longer life span with lesser cost.

The Future of Mini-LED technology

Mini-LED may have entered the market in 2021 but major manufacturers are still developing plans to roll it out by 2023. According to the latest research, the global LED market is all set to generate a revenue of $10,931.10 million and grow by 44.48% for the 2022-2030 forecast years. As more and more tech giants are adopting this technology for their displays, it is safe to say that the technology is here to stay.

The Philips 9500 Mini-LED Smart TV Series – A Strong Contender in The Market

The Philips Mini-LED 9500 Smart TV series by TP Vision comes at an affordable price point and is a power packed viewing device with the latest technology in the TV viewing, gaming and sound industry. This TV series offers something for every kind of user and is a complete home-entertainment system. It is actually one of the best and affordable options as far as the latest TV tech is considered with powerful features like 4-sided ambilight technology and Mimi sound personalisation. It can definitely be a benchmark when you are in the market to buy a new TV.

