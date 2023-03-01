Missing man, Diego Alejandro Barria, found inside shark’s stomach

The unexplained disappearance of a man, Diego Alejandro Barria, who went out riding on his quad bike has been given some light as his dead body was discovered inside a shark’s stomach.

Diego Alejandro Barria, 35, disappeared on February 18 while driving his ATV cross-country in Chubut, Argentina.

His crunched remains were found by shocked fishermen while they were gutting a five-foot-long dogfish shark.

The anglers immediately notified the Naval Prefecture of Caleta Córdoba in the province of Chubut.

They found his forearm – which has a distinguishing green and red rose tattoo drawn on it – inside the stomach of one of the three beasts they had caught on February 26.

Barria’s remains were quickly taken to a neighboring mortuary while his family members were informed.

Police say the shark’s stomach consisted of “dermis, fat and human meat.”

Diego’s hysterical wife Virginia Brugger sadly identified her missing husband from the inking after the fishermen’s horrible discovery.

Finding the chomped remains ended her frantic eight-day search for Diego after he didn’t return to their home in Puerto Visser.

Diego’s battered quad bike and helmet were found by the police in the coastal area of Rocas Coloradas.

Several local fishermen and an acquaintance were the last people to see him alive as he headed to his journey.

Virginia wrote in a poignant social media post: “Just a sign so I can find you please. Do not leave me.

“I pray to God that you show up soon. Here I am waiting for you. Don’t scare me like this.”

Authorities stepped up the search for Diego, hunting via land, air and water to find him but to no avail.

His remains are now set to be examined by experts as criminal investigators work to determine how he died.

Police spokesperson Daniela Milatruz said it appears as though there was an accident – and investigators are looking into whether another vehicle was involved.

They are considering the theory that he could have wandered into the water dazed after crashing his quad.

But cops are also looking into the angle of murder of Diego Alejandro Barria and his body was dumped at sea before his body was eaten by the shark.

But they stressed nothing has been ruled out and “everything is open for investigation,” including the possibility of foul play.

