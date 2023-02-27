Woman Cements Herself On Road In Protest To Climate Change

In Berlin, a woman cemented herself on a road while protesting to stop climate change. According to The Gateway Pundit, the woman is a member of the climate activist coalition in Germany known as “Uprising of the Last Generation,” which comprises individuals dedicated to advocating for climate and environmental concerns.

The coalition asserts that the planet has a limited time left to combat the devastating effects of global warming and prevent catastrophic outcomes.

Netizens react to woman cementing herself on the road

Leave her there If she gets run over – natural selection She knows the logical consequences of her decisions — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) February 25, 2023

Recently, the Twitter page Clown World shared an incident that has gained significant attention with over 6.7 million views. The incident involved an activist who took an extreme measure to raise awareness about environmental concerns. While the activist’s intentions were noble, many netizens expressed their disapproval of her actions.

One Twitter user went as far as suggesting that the authorities should leave the activist cemented on the road. The user further stated that such actions defy common sense and could result in severe consequences.

- Advertisement -

The incident has sparked a conversation on social media about the appropriate ways to address environmental issues without endangering oneself or others.

It’s safe to say anyone who glues themselves to a road has little of value to say. — FreeWillLive (@Bearmanstudios) February 25, 2023

Some individuals are defending the woman’s extreme actions, citing it as an act of desperation. One Twitter user supporting her stated that the activist would have gone through all available channels to raise awareness about it, but is ignored. Thus, resorting to such an intense method as a last-ditch effort to call attention to the cause.

However, there are many who disagree with the notion of justifying such a dangerous and potentially harmful action. One netizen responded by stating that cementing oneself on a road would render the individual’s message worthless, and that there are better ways to raise awareness about environmental issues without putting oneself or others in danger.

Protesting for the environment or a cry for attention?

No, they really believe and practise what they preach: pic.twitter.com/YiF3bj0pmF — Kamala's Word Salad (@NickKao13) February 25, 2023

- Advertisement -

A number of Twitter users discuss that this stunt could be a cry for attention. A netizen states that these people are doing crazy actions like this but at the same time, nothing has changed. Another user responds with a protester openly littering by throwing a plastic package down the drain.

Read More News

Related Posts