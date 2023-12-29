Moon to serve as an ambassador for the Mumbai Marathon

As the renowned event ambassador for the 19th Tata Mumbai Marathon, Katie Moon, a noteworthy figure in the pole vaulting world, puts her outstanding accomplishments and indisputable prowess front and center.

Moon’s inspirational presence is expected to add even more sparkle to this highly respected marathon, which is presented by Procam International and is officially recognized as a World Athletics Gold Label Race.

This Sunday in Mumbai promises to be an exciting and unique event for competitors and spectators alike, as Moon, with her incredible track record and dedication to greatness, won the gold medal in both the 2022 Eugene and the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Ambassador Moon

The excitement for an incredible atmosphere at the Tata Mumbai Marathon is increased by her remarkable talent and significant accolades, which attest to her everlasting commitment to the sport.

“While running the race of life, every step is an opportunity to inspire and make a difference. I am deeply honoured to be named the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, where each stride carries the spirit of resilience, determination, and community,” an article from the Daily Pioneer said.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG