Mother hires hitman, pays $3,000 to kill her baby

A lady in Miami, age 18, is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her son, who is three years old.

Following her detention on suspicion of soliciting murder and using a communications device illegally, the woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday.

Hitman and a toddler

To have the son “taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP,” the lady visited a mock hit-for-hire website, intended to aid law enforcement, Miami-Dade police said in a report. The woman was willing to pay for the act for $3,000.00

The woman cited the desire “to get something done once and for all” as the justification for hiring a hitman, according to the investigation.

When she contacted the website where she wanted to find the hitman, the woman allegedly gave the website her phone number, the address where the youngster lives with his grandma, and a recent image of him.

Detectives located the woman on Tuesday using the IP address and phone number provided after the website’s owner alerted Miami-Dade police.

To protect the identity of the child, The Associated Press is withholding the woman’s name.

When the boy’s grandmother was contacted by the police, she revealed that her daughter had left the family in May. She claimed that the boy continued to reside with her and that his mother frequently FaceTimed the youngster.

The grandmother claimed to have taken the boy’s image, which was published on the hitman website, on Monday and given it to her daughter, according to the cops.

Later on Tuesday, the mother of the kid was taken into custody at her father’s residence, where she had been residing. She confessed, according to the arrest record, but when the full statement was made available to media outlets, it was redacted.

What kind of mother would hire a hitman to kill a child?

