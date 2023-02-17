Mother shoots 6-year-old son 9 times then insists she’s innocent

Julissa Thaler, a mother from Minnesota was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for murdering her 6-year-old son on May 20, 2022. Despite the sentence, she insists that she was innocent then called the judge “garbage.”

Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, was shot nine times while sitting in a booster seat.

The boy’s body was found by officers in the trunk of Thaler’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Mother A Killer

Fox station KMSP in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported that Orono Police stopped Thaler after she was seen driving on the rim of her car, which also had a window smashed out.

The officers drove her home, and afterward found Eli’s body in the trunk of the vehicle. Subsequently, Thaler was placed under arrest.

Before the judge handed down Thaler’s sentence on Thursday, he asked if she had anything to say.

“I’m innocent,” she said. “F**k you all. You’re garbage.”

The judge responded by saying the worst thing for a parent is to lose their child, but it is worse when a parent loses their child to something like cancer or an accident.

“What I can’t imagine, nobody can imagine, is when the person that takes the child is the one that brought that child in,” the judge said.

As a result, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Nurturers Who Kill

Julissa Thaler is not alone in her “league.”

In January, there was a mother, Lindsay Clancy, 32, who was charged with strangling her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son to death and injuring her seven-month-old son.

Then in October 2022, there was a case involving Melissa Towne who was charged with capital murder for her five-year-old daughter’s stabbing and strangulation death.

Towne, 37, was accused of leading her daughter, Nichole, into the woods near Spring Creek Park on Sunday in the Houston neighborhood of Tomball. She allegedly ordered her daughter to her knees and slit her throat, police and officials have said.

In 2001, there was another mother, Andrea Yates who confessed to killing her five kids, by drowning them in a bathtub inside their Houston, Texas, home.

She then called 911 and allegedly told an officer: “I just killed my kids.”

