Camila Cabello Breaks Up With Austin Kevitch 

It has been announced that Camila Cabello broke up with her boyfriend of 8 months, Austin Kevitch. Previously, she dated famous singer, Shawn Mendes from 2019-2021 which stirred a lot of waves from netizens.

It was alleged that her relationship with Mendes was a publicity stunt where her ex-boyfriend claimed that it wasn’t. They even worked together by releasing a hit song called Senorita. It was reported that she and Mendes are still on good terms even after they broke up.

Now Austin Kevitch made his fortune from developing a “Jewish” version of the Raya app called Lax Club. The CEO and pop singer looked as though they would make a handsome couple, but unfortunately, fate had other plans.

Camila Cabello no longer with Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch have broken up after 8 months of dating. pic.twitter.com/1keryRZX4F — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2023

- Advertisement -

Popbase, a Twitter account with over 600,000 followers, tweeted their breakup. It was a shock to many as they thought the former Fifth Harmony singer had moved on from Mendes. There are a number of controversial opinions on Cabello as a number of accusations towards her surfaced.

Camila Cabello’s past

But he did… for 8 months pic.twitter.com/sQbiHiHf5z — alex🍒💕 (@Despechalex) February 16, 2023

A netizen claims that Kevitch refuses to date a “racist.” It comes to a shock to some that Cabello is called as such due to her Cuban heritage. Another netizen replied that if her ex boyfriend refused to date a “racist,” why did he date her for 8 months straight?

A back story on the accusations that she was “racist.” What she said was not clear, but she apologised for reposting and tweeting certain racially obscure content.

In 2020 Cabello stated, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

- Advertisement -

Her former band mate, Normani who is of African origins came out publicly about the situation stating,”It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. She then added, “I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this,” citing that she hopes Cabello would change for the better.

u need to cure ur internalized misogyny sweetie — diva (@divaishorknee) February 16, 2023

Another netizen commented that she must have a number of personal issues, hence its the reason why she has been losing men left and right. Netizens vehemently disagreed with this comment calling those that agreed with it a misogynist. Another stated that some people would blame women for everything.

Shawn Mendes vs Austin Kevitch

The fact that he's straight makes him miles better than Shawn. — T⁷ (@RED_Heist) February 16, 2023

Comments that raved about Kevitch and stating that he is better looking than Mendes also came up. Previously, there were speculations about Mendes’ sexuality and many thought that he was gay. Now netizens are saying that dating app founder is a better option due to him being straight.

- Advertisement -

The speculations on Shawn Mendes’ sexuality is still unclear, but the singer has mentioned a number of times that he is straight. He adds that he is frustrated and suffers with the rumours that are spread on the internet about him.

Read More News

Related Posts