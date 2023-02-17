Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child weeks into wedding

Musician Marc Anthony and beauty queen Nadia Ferreira are expecting their first child together. In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, they shared the exciting news that Ferreira is pregnant and they captioned the post, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”

The photo is a shot of Ferreira’s baby bump, with her hand on Anthony’s hand as he places it on her belly. “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️,” the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to: “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

The announcement was made weeks after they got married

The news came after two weeks when Anthony and the 23-year-old former Miss Paraguay tied the knot at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28.

- Advertisement -

In the Instagram post, the singer could be seen resting a tattooed hand on her burgeoning tummy, while she pressed her own on top of his while showing off her massive diamond engagement ring. Ferreira wore a black ribbed crop top that showed her growing tummy.

The rest of her was covered up by a fuzzy white blanket, which also covered up her newly wedded husband. He showed off more of his tattoos on his slim torso while sporting multiple chains and a luxury wristwatch.

The couple opted not to share how far along Nadia’s pregnancy was or what her expected due date is.

Celebrities and fans congratulated the pair

Friends and fans left the pair congratulatory messages, including fellow Miss Universe contestant Noa Cochva, who wrote, “Omg so excited for you! probably the most beautiful baby ever!”

- Advertisement -

David Beckham‘s son Romeo commented a string of red heart emojis, while Los Montaner actress Stefania Roitman added in Spanish, “We love you so much!”

“What? OMG! What a blessing!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations my queen ❤️ LOVE YOUUUUUU,” wrote model Sofia Zamolo.

“So she got married well pregnant 😂😂😂😂,” chimed in another commenter as another added, “But she didn’t have a belly in the wedding dress 🥺 I really didn’t notice!”

Anthony is also father to Arianna, 29, and Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado; Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, with first wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Max and Emme, 14 with second wife Jennifer Lopez.

The romantic ceremony also featured a star-studded guest list, including Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

- Advertisement -

Two days later, Ferreira shared a glimpse from the event, where rows of white roses are seen adorning the venue. She captioned the post, “Mr & Mrs. Muñiz.”

In a follow-up post, she added in Spanish, “Memories from a unique, magical and unforgettable day.”

Read More News

Related Posts