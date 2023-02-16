Jessica Simpson shares photo of her on-set peeing outdoors

When nature calls, you can’t hold anything back and this is true when it comes to Jessica Simpson. Singer, fashion designer and mother Jessica Simpson started the week with a funny throwback photo from when she faced a bathroom emergency during a photoshoot.

The 42-year-old donned a white tee shirt and a matching bandana tied around her neck. She is seen mid-squat while wearing heeled boots and laughing as she appears to pull her pants down to urinate on a patch of grass.

“When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life #BTS,” she captioned the outtake, tagging her clothing line Jessica Simpson Collection, either indicating where her outfit was from or referring to a previous project for her brand.

There was a mix of reactions from Simpson’s followers. Some of them questioned Simpson’s level of candidness while others found it amusing and relatable.

Mixed Reactions For Simpson

“I get this is normal…. But taking a photo of it and posting it online….. weird,” one of the top comments read.

“I’m sorry but nobody needs to see that. And it’s not funny! Just attention seeking! So sad,” a second person chimed in.

“You don’t have to post everything you do online lady,” another wrote.

However, many people were quick to jump to Simpson’s defense.

“Dude. These comments do not pass the vibe check,” one fan commented. “She’s always been goofy. Y’all are just looking for reasons to judge and hate. Get a better hobby.”

“These comments though 🙄,” another wrote. “all I see is a girl bending over laughing.. sheesh relax people.”

“Your [sic] human, thanks for sharing 😂 and ignore the haters,” a third added.

Relationship With Mystery Man

Besides this, Simpson has been in the news these past few weeks. Earlier this month the Open Book author made the news for sharing a secret romance she once had with a married actor in a short story titled “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.”

Simpson noted that she was on a break from her then-husband, Nick Lachey, when the “hot” unnamed A-lister “eyed [her] up and down” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“He was undressing me with his eyes,” she wrote.

Memorable Snaps

This isn’t the only blast from the past featured on Simpson’s Instagram. Last month, the “Irresistible” singer shared a selfie in which she went way back with her style wearing the green and yellow cheerleading varsity jacket from her school days.

Simpson showed off the keepsake, which features the letter “R” perched on top of a cheerleading megaphone and her name written on top of it, with a slouchy neon orange beanie and dangling earrings.

“Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket,” she wrote.

Losing Weight

This is far from the first time Simpson’s followers have had strong opinions about the “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist’s snaps on social media. As OK! previously reported, fans regularly express their concerns about the 42-year-old’s steadily shrinking frame.

The singer, who is only 5 foot 3, lost over 100 pounds after her youngest child, Birdie, 3, was born, but according to an insider, “she continues to lose more and more weight, and it’s alarming.”

