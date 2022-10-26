Interested in moving to Europe? Check out the digital nomad visas available

- Advertisement -

With the freedom to work from anywhere for many people since the pandemic, European countries have also become more flexible about issuing work visas. Countries across Europe are now offering digital nomad visas which indirectly helps their country’s economy too with an influx of young people. (Source euronews.travel)

Here’s a quick glance at some of the remote working visas available for those who want to work while travelling.

Croatia

Visa length: One year with a possible option to renew

Application fee: £60

Income Requirement: £2,300/month

Croatia launched this visa in 2021 and the scheme is open to non EU citizens working in communication technology with a company registered abroad or through their own company or as a remote employee. Close family members can also apply for temporary residence.

Czech Republic

Visa length: One year

Application fee: £200

- Advertisement 2-

Income requirement:£5,000 in your bank account

Remote workers can apply for a long-term business or freelance license in the Czech Republic. Known as the ‘zivno’ visa, it is intended for non-EU citizens who freelance or run their own business.

Estonia

Visa length: One year, with an extension of 6 months.

Application fee: £100

- Advertisement 3-

Income requirement: £3,500/month

Estonia launched its digital nomad visa in 2020. If you remain in Estonia for more than half a year, you will gain a tax residency and pay local tax.

There is also an e-residency option which grants remote entrepreneurs digital access to Estonia’s e-services without providing residency. This can be used to run a company online, access banking and declare taxes without actually living there.

Finland

Visa length: 6 months

Application fee: £400

Income requirement: £1,220/month

Finland’s self employment visa is open to non-EU entrepreneurs who are self-employed. Applicants must meet the minimum income requirement and prove means.

Greece

Visa length: One year

Application fee: £3,500/month

Greece launched a scheme to allow non-EU citizens to live and work remotely in the country as long as the company is not registered in Greece.

Hungary

Visa length: One year, with possibility to extend

Application fee: £110

Income requirement £2,000/month

Hungary’s ‘white card’ visa is open to non-EU digital nomads remotely outside the country. You must stay in the country for 90 days in a 180-day period and will be exempt from paying tax in Hungary for six months.

Iceland

Visa length: Six months

Application fee: £86

Income requirement £7,075/month

Iceland’s remote work long term visa is aimed at high-income individuals who are working for a foreign company or freelance. The visa also lasts for six months and applicants will not be considered tax residents.

You are not permitted to work for Icelandic employers under this visa.

Italy

Visa length: One year

Application fee: Not listed yet

Income requirement: Not listed yet

A new visa for digital nomads was signed into Italian law in March 2022. Applicants require health insurance and be able to show that they don’t have a criminal record.

Malta

Visa length:One year

Application fee: £300

Income requirement: £2,700/month

Malta’s digital nomad residence permit is for remote workers and freelancers who work for companies outside the country with a one year permit for non-EU nationals.

Portugal

Visa length:One year

Application fee: Not listed yet

Income requirement: £2,800/month

This visa is officially called the ‘residence visa for the exercise of professional activity provided remotely outside the national territory’. It is open to non-EU citizens who are employed or self-employed by a company outside Portugal. This scheme is an alternative to the current D7 visa.

Romania

Visa length:One year

Income requirement:£3,950/month

The income requirement for Romania is actually three times the Romanian average salary. Aimed at non-EU citizens, applicants must have health insurance and a clean record. For those who have tax residence elsewhere they don’t need to pay tax in Romania.

Spain

Visa length: Up to 5 years

Income requirement: £2,000/month

This visa is expected to come into force in early 2023. The scheme will be available to freelancers with proof of regular employment.

Tax breaks will be given to remote workers who only pay 15% tax during the first four years of their stay instead of the required 24%.

Norway

Visa length: Up to two years

Income requirement: £3,000/month

Non EU digital nomads can apply for a residence permit and an independent contractor visa to live and work remotely in Norway.

Read More News:

Report: Azalina, Nurul Izzah see unity govt likely after GE15

Related Posts