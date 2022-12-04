Ms Pui Yi quits OnlyFans, sheds sexy image to spin decks as a DJ

- Advertisement -

Malaysian social media star Ms Pui Yi rose to fame for her risque controversial content and has left OnlyFans to become a DJ.

She accumulated millions of fans on various social media platforms.

However, yesterday she announced she would drop her sensual public image by quitting OnlyFans.

Instead, she is and turning to a career in music as a DJ for a new start.

“Doing OnlyFans was actually never a part of my plan when I started working as a hostess at 18 years old,” she told Malay Mail during a press meet yesterday.

“With this move, I want to mature myself as a content creator and defy what is expected from other female creators like myself.”

The 24-year-old shared that it was empowering to finally leave the platform on which she grew her massive fanbase, despite the challenges ahead for her brand.

“I know it will take time to shift my brand to music but I’m confident that with an incredible team and the support of my longtime fans I will be successful,” Pui Yi said.

After having her private images from her laptop leaked online when she was 19, the former hostess ‘made lemonade out of lemons’ and created her OnlyFans page in 2020.

In the span of two years, Pui Yi amassed over 20 million Instagram followers (rapper Snoop Dogg amongst them) and became the first Malaysian to feature on the cover of American men’s magazine, Penthouse.

Alongside acting roles in upcoming local films like Pulau and KL Love Story, Pui Yi is now exploring the possibilities of her creative passions.

New Ms Pui Yi

She also hopes to gain more popularity internationally through her music with ‘the new Ms Pui Yi’.

It was also recently reported that she graduated with a business degree.

Pui Yi chose DJ-ing as her next career as it combined her love of partying and music, training since the end of MCO under the tutelage of prominent local deck master, DJ Reeve.

“DJ Reeve is one of the sweetest people I know, but when he was brushing up my DJ skills he was not lenient at all.” she laughed.

“Since I am going to debut on a bigger scale than before he wants to make sure I’m as prepared as possible.”

The social media influencer released her debut single Men-Mory on Valentine’s day earlier this year to great success, gaining a million streams on Spotify.

With a second single coming in January 2023, Pui Yi added that she was fully committed to entering the DJ scene, taking the incomes of her team and her fan’s reactions into consideration.

“At the end of the day I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” she admits.

“I want to take the rest of the year to meet the fans and experience them as close as I can through my DJ sets.”

When asked if she has any consolations for her OnlyFans subscribers, the model was grateful but firm with her decision.

“I have thanked my fans on the platform and it will still be there if anyone wants to remember me,” she said.

“I just hope I can have a life of my own from now on.”

