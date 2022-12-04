Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he likes Hitler

- Advertisement -

On Thursday afternoon (December 1), rapper Kanye West had an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. West praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis, denied the Holocaust and attacked Jewish people during the session.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West said. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

“I see good things about Hitler also” added West. He had a full face mask on during the interview.

“I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

Jones mentioned he did not like Nazis and the show went to a commercial break. That was when West interjected.

“I like Hitler,” he said.

“We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” the rapper said after the show returned from break.

During the interview, the former husband of Kim Kardashian blamed several subjects mentioned in the broadcast, including the suppression of free speech, on “zionists.” West said that “it’s Satan that gets inside of the zionists and makes them do evil things.”

Liking Hitler, he mocked Israel

He mocked former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bottle of Yoo-hoo and an aquarium net. Jones responded by saying, “You’ve got a little bit of a Hitler fetish going on.” Jones appeared to be uncomfortable with West’s intensity of antisemitism. The host then said, “I’m not on the whole Jew thing.”

West seemed unfazed by that. He continued,”I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” The rapper tweeted an image of a swastika intertwined with the Star of David after the interview. He posted “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH

Following that, Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended the controversial rapper’s Twitter account.

According to Daily Beast, West shared a now deleted screenshot image of his alleged conversation with the Twitter owner. Musk was seen telling West that he has ‘gone too far’ with his post.

West responded by saying, “who made you the judge?”

There was a crossfire between the two before West’s Twitter account was suspended.

Meanwhile during the interview with Jones, West continued to praise Hitler and Nazis while railing against Jewish people. He even praised Hitler’s “cool outfit” before launching into Holocaust denial: “He didn’t kill six million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect.”

“The Holocaust is not what happened,” West said. “Let’s look at the facts of that. Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.”

West also praised Vladimir Putin who has tried to justify Russia’s war on Ukraine by claiming he simply wants to get rid the latter nation of Nazis. On Thursday, West was joined by white nationalist holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Pro-Putin Kanye?

He said that he is “very pro-Putin” and “very pro-Russia” in which the former Kardashian beau responded that he is too. West let Feuntes and Jones tweet to his more-than-32 million followers during the broadcast as the latter two have been banned from Twitter.

The rapper also let banned far-right activist Ali Alexander who was also on the broadcast to tweet from his personal account.

“INVESTIGATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS AND DUE PROCESS VIOLATIONS OF THE J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS,” Alexander wrote.

In October, West was involved in a controversy on a stream of antisemitic statements that were made following backlash to a Yeezy fashion show where he displayed “White Lives Matter” shirts. He also lashed out against his critics and accused the “Jewish media” of censoring him and having an agenda against him.

The rapper threatened that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people” in a tweet which led him to be temporarily banned from Twitter. He later clarified that he misspelt the military term “defcon.”

Late last month, West took Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with former President Donald Trump. Fuentes alleged during the interview with Jones that the dinner with Trump had generally gone well until things took a turn when Trump received a call.

According to Fuentes the group had been provided with “intel about how we were going to handle the Trump meeting.” West accidentally forwarded the details to a lawyer, Nick Gravante who was also connected to the former president.

Fuentes said that the phone call that Trump answered was from Gravante or someone who knew Trump, tipped off by Gravante, who cautioned him that the meeting may have been a setup.

A rep for Gravante categorically denied Fuentes’ account. “Mr. Gravante made no such call to Mr. Trump or anyone in his organization or orbit,” the spokesperson said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “Any suggestion to the contrary is patently false. As has been widely reported, Mr. Gravante ended his representation of Ye after Ye made antisemitic comments in October.”

Fuentes joined West for an interview on a right-wing podcast earlier this week amid the backlash from the dinner with Trump. The rapper stormed off the studio after the host pushed back on his antisemitism.

