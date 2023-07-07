Coco Lee, Mulan actress, dead at 48 after brief coma

Hong Kong born actress Coco Lee has died. The 48-year-old actress voiced the lead character in Disney’s Mulan and also performed a song from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon during the Oscar’s in 2001.

Her sisters Carol and Nancy said that Lee had tried to take her life three days before in her own home and died on July 5. She had been suffering from depression for a number of years.

“Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese,” said her sisters.

Coco Lee and Jackson

The singer also performed for a Michael Jackson and Friends benefit concert in South Korea in 1999 and her song, “Before I Fall in Love” was featured in Runaway Bride which starred Julia Roberts.

Lee is also responsible for songs in films like Rush Hour 2, Soul Land 2 and Tournee. She won a Hong Kong Film Award for the Best Original Song in 2001 for Moonlight Lover which was in Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon.

- Advertisement -

Lee was also nominated for two other Chinese entertainment awards in 2005. She also was a judge in reality competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars in China.

A press release on her death reads as follows; “In addition to remembering Coco, I hope that you will share her trademark bright smile, honest and kindness with everyone around you, and continue Coco’s wish that all those around her will feel her love and joy.”

Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who was formerly the CEO of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung. She has two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz.

Her sisters also issued a statement on Instagram and Facebook saying that although the star did get professional help for her condition, “the demon inside of her took the better of her.”

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts