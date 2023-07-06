TRUMP: A “dangerous idiot” is in the White House, referring to Pres. Joe Biden

On Truth Social on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump sent his best wishes for the Fourth of July, labeling Vice President Joe Biden a “very dangerous idiot” for again confusing Ukraine with Iraq.

“When Biden said that Putin is “losing the war in Iraq,” twice, everybody knew, through confirmation, that we have a confirmed, and very dangerous, idiot in the White House,” the former president said Tuesday afternoon.

“The USA cannot have this go on!” the former president emphatically added.

A meme with a “F*** Biden’ flag” was also shared on social media by the embattled former president.

Other “names” Trump uses for Biden

Other than the “dangerous idiot” phrase, Trump has called Pres. Biden in many ways.

- Advertisement -

In April, Trump said that “Crooked Joe Biden” poses a “threat to democracy” as he addressed a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

“It is Biden who poses the threat to democracy because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that is a very bad position to put our country in.”

In addition, Trump calls Pres. Biden is a “hopeless person” and a “man whose job is to destroy America.”

Greetings then campaign clincher

Earlier Tuesday, the ex-president issued a more conventional salutation that said —

“Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone,’ Trump wrote. ‘We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

- Advertisement -

Then added, “The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!”

The candidates and the 4th of July parade

A few of Trump’s GOP rivals attended the customary Fourth of July parades.

As they participated in a parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey, and their daughter Madison got wet.

The DeSantis family participated in a parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, earlier in the day.

Sen. Tim Scott participated in the Merrimack procession as well, while Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, a former governor of Arkansas, marched in Urbandale, Iowa.

- Advertisement -

Trump enjoyed the comments made on Sunday by Steve Cortes, the PAC spokesman for DeSantis.

In the GOP primary election of 2024, Cortes acknowledged that the governor of Florida was “way behind” Trump, referring to the former president as the “runaway frontrunner.”

Read More News

Ron DeSantis: What is his net worth?

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts