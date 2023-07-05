Ron DeSantis: What is his net worth?

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is estimated to have a net worth of more than $1.17 million. The reason for this is partly because of his advance from Harper Collins for his second book The Courage to be Free.

Ron DeSantis declared an income of $1,250,000 in his 2022 statement for the book advance and $141,400 for his salary as a governor.

The Republican presidential candidate is worth $1,734,331.07 as of December 31, 2022.

Ron and Retirement Account

DeSantis has savings of $54,720.58 in a Florida Retirement System account and an additional $91,719.79 in a federal Thrift Savings Plan account. He also has $1,046,516.36 in checkings and savings accounts.

His net worth is relatively modest compared to his predecessor Sen Rick Scott, who is a former health care executive. Scott had a net worth of a whopping $255 million.

- Advertisement -

DeSantis often plays up his ‘blue collar roots and in fact does not even own a home after selling his house in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2019. He grew up in middle class Florida suburbia as the son of a nurse and a Nielsen box installer.

“I had the chance to make a lot of money coming out of school. I had great credentials. But you know, this was after 9/11 and I felt a calling to serve and raise my hand and volunteer,” he said at a Republican dinner.

“I was a blue collar-kid growing up. My parents were working class.” He also said that he put himself through school doing low-wage jobs.

“And I only did that because I believe in America. You work hard and you make the most of your God-given ability, you’re going to have the chance to do big things. And I wonder how many people believe that nowadays.”

During his book tour before he said he would run for president. DeSantis had said. “And so my book, I think it’s out there, just so you know, No 1 book in America for nonfiction. There’s a lot of people that aren’t happy about that, I can tell you.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Cancer trust suggests calling vaginas “BONUS HOLE” to not offend TRANS INDIVIDUALS

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts