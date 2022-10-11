Elon Musk speculates on his daughter’s estrangement

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the 18-year-old does not want to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all,” he said.

Musk has 10 children. About four months ago his daughter Vivian managed to legally change her gender from male to female and now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In her petition to the court she had said, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Vivian has a twin brother Griffin and triplet siblings Kai, Saxon and Damian. Their mother is Elon Musk’s ex Justine Wilson.

Elon also has two children with ex Grimes, two-year-old X AE A-XII and 22-month old daughter Exa Dark Siderael Musk.

He recently had twin with Shivon Zillis an executive at his company Neuralink.

The Tesla CEO also told the Financial Times that “civilization will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers,” he said.

He seems to be very much in favour of procreation as his remarks at a business conference a year ago were that “There are not enough people in the world. If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble.”

It appears that radical ideals may not be the only reason for the estrangement. It could also possibly be because of Musk’s comments on transgender issues. He had said in a tweet sometime in 2020.“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

