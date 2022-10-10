Malaysia PM says parliament is dissolved

- Advertisement -

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong or King of Malaysia has agreed to dissolve Parliament, clearing the way for the 15th general election, says the Malaysian Prime Minister in a special declaration today.

The Outgoing PM announced this in a televised address at 3 p.m. today adding that when the Election Commission is notified of the dissolution of Parliament, it will set a date for the election, which must take place within 60 days.

“I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday afternoon.

“He has consented to dissolve Parliament on Monday in accordance to Article 40 (2)(b) and Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution,” he said in his address on Monday.

Ismail Sabri had an audience with the King on Thursday (October 6), which Istana Negara later explained was a routine weekly pre-Cabinet meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, the King has given his formal consent to dissolve Parliament, paving the way for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held within 60 days.

Following the dissolution of Parliament, Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged the various state governments to dissolve their respective legislative assemblies.

Ismail, on the other hand, stated that Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka, and Johor are not required to dissolve their state assemblies.

Some states held by the opposition and others by component parties in power in the Sabri government said earlier they will not dissolve their governments if the national parliament is dissolved.

Read More News:

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.