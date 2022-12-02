- Advertisement -

Who’s The Boss actress Alyssa Milano traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen saying it was her way of shaming Elon Musk for his antics but with this, she received a bashing from trolls on Twitter.

Elon Musk joined the trolls in attacking Alyssa Milano. Trolls attacked Milano on Volkswagen’s origin, a company created during the Nazi era in Germany

The trolls and Musk continued their anti-Nazi attacks against her, with Musk tweeting a “laughing until he cried” emoji and a “100″ superlative ranking.

She wrote on Nov 26 that she had given back her Tesla.

“I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model,” she wrote.

Alyssa Milano received brickbats for her action on Outnumbered on Nov 28 for her attempt to target Musk.

Alyssa Milano VS Musk

The show’s co-host Emily Compagno said that Milano was being picky about selective issues and it was ironic since she once considered Musk a ‘genius’.

“She was literally his greatest fan before hating him. So if you’re concerned about advertising on Twitter, then you have to be concerned about the $255 million advertisers that have poured in whole it was the biggest censorship machine on the planet.”

Twitter users also came forward to say that Volkswagen wasn’t exactly a shining example either as it had ties to the Nazi Party in its early days.

It appears where Twitter and free speech is concerned there are two sides of the coin. Todd Piro from Fox and Friends said, “You have to be crystal clear as to what is going on here: Democrats and the left, far left, seem to want this world of censorship. They’re so scared that their opinions are not going to be defensible because in many cases they’re not.”

CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp said that on the other hand conservatives feel relieved about Twitter’s new management because their voices have been unheard for so long.

“This is what we want. We want debate. We want discussion. We need to have a platform where both sides can basically go at it and let the best ideas win.”

Fox and Friends co-host Carley Shimkus said that the Democrats were upset because they lost the Twitter tool in their toolbox.

