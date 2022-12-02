Racism: Prince William supports action against employee

- Advertisement -

Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their regret over an incident of racism at Buckingham Palace recently and the prince is said to have given support for actions to be taken against an employee.

A representative of the royal couple confirmed that the employee who made the comment at a reception hosted by King Charles III has since resigned.

William and Princess of Wales have also backed Ngozi and condemned the aide’s actions. They believed it was appropriate for the aide to step down from her position.

Her resignation comes as William and Kate make their first trip to the United States in eight years, and after racism allegations from Harry and Meghan.

The comment was made to Sista Space CEO Ngozi Fulani who attended the Queen Consort Camilla’s reception on domestic violence awareness at Buckingham Palace. The event was attended by some 300 guests.

Fulani who was born in Britain and is a domestic abuse activist took to Twitter to relate her experience. She said that she was repeatedly asked questions about her heritage and background by a member of King Charles III’s team.

The royal aide in question was Lady Susan Hussey who was senior assistant to the late Queen and a godmother of Prince William. Lady Hussey had repeatedly asked her, “What part of Africa are you from?”.

According to one witness, the conversation began harmlessly enough with a chit-chat between the aide and Fulani when suddenly she started asking Fulani where she was from to which Fulani responded that she was from Britain.

Somehow this was not an acceptable response as there was a misconception that she could not have been from Britain.

Upon learning about the incident the palace started its own investigation into the matter.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.”

The representative said that Prince William supports the action against the Palace employee.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Sistah Space posted on Twitter stating, “It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised.”

Susan Hussey apologised for repeatedly asking a black woman born in the United Kingdom “which part of Africa” she was from.

Read More News:

Korean Stars KHyunA and DAWN breakup

Related Posts