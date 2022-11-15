Neena Gupta: Graceful in a silk saree and sleeveless blouse

- Advertisement -

Actor Neena Gupta is currently basking in the success of her multi-starrer film, Uunchai. Despite the busy promotional schedule, the star has served the best fashion moments for her fans during these events.

Case in point: Neena Gupta’s latest look in a silk saree and sleeveless blouse. The Uunchai actor won compliments from her followers on social media for the beautiful look. We also loved the graceful traditional avatar. Keep scrolling to find all the details.

On Monday, Neena Gupta made a case for colour-blocking fashion as she shared three new pictures on Instagram. The posts show the actor in a silk saree and blouse set in contrasting colours – dark green and rank pink.

The six yards is from the shelves of the clothing label Raw Mango, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in it.

Additionally, she captioned the photos, “Jaag dile deewana,” “Rut jagi,” and “Vasle yaar Ki,” the lyrics from Mohammed Rafi’s song Jaag Dil-E-Deewana. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Neena Gupta proves she is ageing like fine wine in organza saree, strappy blouse)

The dark green silk saree comes adorned with embellished gold patti borders and gold taar embroidered in check box patterns. Neena Gupta draped the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders. Lastly, a sleeveless pink blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline and broad straps completed the outfit.

The veteran actor styled the saree with a heavy gold choker necklace adorned in multi-coloured gemstones and beads, matching dangling earrings, and stacked bracelets.

Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, sleek eyeliner, darkened brows, a dainty red bindi, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

After Neena Gupta posted the photos, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, “I think it is so awesome to have a role model like you! Thank you for the inspiration! I’d like to be like you when I grow up.”

Another wrote, “You are ageing backwards. Prettier than ever.” Many called the actor beautiful, and some posted heart and fire emoticons.

- Advertisement 2-

What do you think of this look on Neena Gupta?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More Stories?

Taylor Swift In Sexy Black Bodysuit Translucent Skirt

Related Posts