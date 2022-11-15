Taylor Swift In Sexy Black Bodysuit Translucent Skirt

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift, with her show-stopping, eye-popping sexy black bodysuit and jewelled translucent skirt regaled the 2022 MTV EMA audience as she received four awards – Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Long-Form Video for “All Too Well (her own 10 Minute Version).”

The hitmaker arrived on the red carpet for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, wearing an unbelievably erotic look by David Koma and Delfina. The outfit was made up of a form-fitting black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, over which she wore a jeweled skirt covered in emerald and white stones assembled in diamond shapes. She accessorized with a collection of exciting ear cuffs and a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback flip-flops.

Her outfit featured an abundance of green jewels that a number of fans on social media speculated could be an enigmatic reference to her recent album track “Bejeweled.”

Iridescent Taylor Swift

Swift remained iridescent throughout the night when she changed into a bedazzled mini dress that sparkled every time the camera panned to her. The glitters on the dress look a lot like a mirror ball when Swift had her acceptance speech after being awarded the top prize as Best Artist. How the crowd loved her.

Swift was standing in a pair of black open-toe kitten heels. She wore a few small rings, a black manicure, tiny diamond stud earrings, and had her hair pulled back into a bun as accessories. She had a coral lip and cat eyeliner on her face, with shimmering silver shadow above it.

Her fashion ensemble and her total look that night was a charming acknowledgment of one of her newest tracks “Bejeweled” and fans in MTV’s comments were quick to notice. “She’s literally bejeweled,” wrote one. “Jaw on the floor,” said another.

Just like her song’s lyrics, “Best believe I’m still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.”

When the photos came out on Twitter, they garnered 31,800 likes as of 2 pm on November 14, 2022.

Mom heartbreaking letter on Actor Lee Jihan

