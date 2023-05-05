New epidemic attack in the US: Loneliness

A new epidemic attack is tormenting millions of Americans and it isn’t any variant of Covid-19. The virus is called loneliness.

According to a report released on Tuesday, titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” even before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately half of U.S. adults have reported experiencing high and quantifiable levels of loneliness.

The report further states that it can intensify the danger of untimely death to levels similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Physical Impacts from Epidemic Attacks

Physical impacts of this “virus” can be overwhelming, including a 29% increased threat of heart disease; a 32% increased risk of stroke; and a 50% danger of developing dementia for older adults.

“It’s hard to put a price tag, if you will, on the amount of human suffering that people are experiencing right now,” Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy told All Things Considered.

- Advertisement -

Murthy explained that loneliness is not an issue unique to Americans, but instead, is a prevailing aspect of contemporary life all over the world. However, the Surgeon General noted that in the U.S., involvement in community organizations — from faith clusters to recreational clubs to entertainment groups — has deteriorated in recent decades.

Loneliness – what it is

Loneliness is not just feeling alone, but a subjective feeling of social isolation or lack of companionship. The feeling of loneliness can arise from various factors such as the absence of close relationships, social anxiety, lack of confidence, social awkwardness, or cultural differences. It can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or social status.

There are several ways to cope with the new epidemic situation caused by loneliness. It includes reaching out to friends and family, joining social clubs or groups, volunteering, and seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor.

It is important to recognize that loneliness is a common experience and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

To address this malady, people can take steps by seeking or creating more opportunities for social connections and courageously pursuing community involvement.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts