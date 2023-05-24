New Hampshire rejects ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ to LGBTQ joy

Advocates for the LGBTQ community are rejoicing after the rejection of a proposed “parental bill of rights” in New Hampshire.

This bill, which mandated that educators disclose to parents if their children were using a different gender identity or name, was defeated with the help of two Republicans who crossed party lines.

Chris Erchull, an attorney from GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, expressed satisfaction with this outcome, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safe and supportive environments in schools, particularly for transgender children.

Erchull described the collective efforts of numerous allies, faith leaders, and parents who united to convey their opposition to the legislature, portraying it as a remarkable and heartening display of unity.

Parental Bill of Rights

Advocates of the Parental bill argue that its purpose was to enhance transparency and facilitate better communication between teachers and parents.

The final decision to “indefinitely postpone” the bill signifies that it cannot be reintroduced in the current session.

Certain Republicans contended that the bill would have reinstated trust in the education system.

“This action will convey to parents that they must persist until the next election to have the opportunity to replace their representatives.

They must continue accepting the notion that schools remain enigmatic and secretive, acting as obscure containers where their children are placed,” expressed Republican House Majority Leader Jason Osborne. “We are unaware of what occurs within this container, or what outcomes emerge from it.”

Democratic leaders voiced their concerns that the bill would have exposed children who may have been prepared to disclose their LGBTQ+ identities to their parents.

“I am genuinely relieved that we do not need to involve teachers in the parent-child relationship and compel them to disclose the LGBTQ+ status of young individuals before they are emotionally prepared,” stated Democratic House Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm.

The outcome of the vote effectively eliminates the possibility of reintroducing the bill next year.

