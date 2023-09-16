New Zealand woman who has 93 personalities finds love

A New Zealand woman who has a split personality disorder said that she found love and happiness despite having 93 personalities.

Amber Lodge who is 31-years-old has dissociative identity disorder (DID) where she has more than one personality and each personality or identity (also known as alter ego) has its own distinct age, gender and and life experiences.

She was diagnosed with DID about 5 years ago. Her partners could not understand her rapidly changing identities at the time.

“Before we were diagnosed with DID it was hard and confusing for the people that we dated because they didn’t understand why we would change so much and why they seemed to get a different person each time,” said Lodge in an interview with Caters News.

A crafty New Zealand Woman

However, things took a turn for the better for her when she met Andrea online. The 26-year-old’s connection with her was great and Lodge said that Andrea understood her DID like no one else.

- Advertisement -

Andrea, the New Zealand woman says she loves each personality and looks forward to seeing all of them. It’s like dating different people for her in one person. Lodge’s alter ego surfaces about five to eight times a day which leads to huge unpredictable shifts in her personality.

Lodge attributes her problem to childhood trauma.

“If a child goes through extreme childhood trauma, those parts don’t integrate and they take on a self of their own, and amnesia barriers are created between those parts. This is what alters are. It then continues into adulthood, and alters can have different ages, genders, life experiences and personalities.”

Andrea says she is able to figure out which alter ego is present based on voice or communication style. Her biggest challenge is remembering which personality likes what and also that some personalities don’t recall what she said because they have switched to another personality while she is talking.

Lodge says its common for her to feel spaced out before an alter ego transition and it’s a cue for her. She said that before Andrea life and relationships were so difficult for her as her partners were often so bewildered they had no idea what to make of it.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

X users sides with flight attendant arguing against woke transgender passenger skit

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab