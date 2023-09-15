X users sides with flight attendant arguing against woke transgender passenger skit 

Airline regulations are still quite strict in the United States. In the skit, the flight attendant in question was following protocol orders where the passenger’s identity has to match the seat they are in. However, it did not go well when a trans passenger, who is a woman claiming that she is trans, got into an argument with the crew.

This has happened before. Earlier this year in China, a similar incident took place. According to Aero Xplorer, a transgender Chinese passenger was accusing a flight attendant of discrimination. On a flight to Shanghai, the 17-year-old, a regular flyer with Juneyao Airlines who has “gold card” status in just two months, was in the incident.

Furthermore, she claims to have been belittled and requests a conversation with the chief flight attendant. Typically, passengers in business class will have an addressment by their surnames and proper pronouns. She says, “I’ve flown with many airlines, and they always address me as ‘Ms’ or ‘Miss Li.'” Don’t you think that flight attendants in the service profession should pay attention?

Users feel woke passengers are too demanding

Men don’t have to argue about being a man. — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) September 14, 2023

In addition to this, X users state that real biological men should not have to argue on them being one. Furthermore, many feel that the woke trans movement is going too far in the western society. There are a layer of complexities that are in those who are registered in a country.

The possibility of it being an act flew over my head cus a situation like this can perfectly happen today — ssssss (@user747274772) September 14, 2023

Some felt the skit was badly done. However, others state that this could be done in real life. . Users state that they did not know that this was acting throughout the video up till the end of it. Some state that the possibility of this happening today is very real.

It wasn’t really a thing until (drum roll please) Barack & “Michelle” Obama 🤷‍♂️ — SlateDepot (@The12Dimensions) September 14, 2023

Following that, users are blaming the Obamas for bringing forth these non-binary ideologies to surface. However, the popularity of someone being non-binary or trans became more popular during the 2020 lockdowns.

However, it seems that a good chunk of Americans vehemently disagree with the idea, or at the very least, want nothing to do with it. Regardless, the gender theory will only grow stronger if the Democrats continue on to win elections.

