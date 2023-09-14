Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member caught pleasuring self outside, LA Dodgers under hot waters for endorsing organisation 

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is quite the controversial group for a baseball team to align themselves with. Furthermore, earlier this year, the LA Dodgers announced their support for the organisation. Fortunately, most of their fans were vehemently angry at the decision as the group is most definitely a weird bunch.

According to the Daily Wire, in California, a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group primarily comprising gay men known for satirical acts against Catholicism, were arrested last month. Furthermore, witnesses report indecent exposure.

The indecent exposure was done by 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, who allegedly was pleasuring himself in public. Furthermore, law enforcement went to catch him at a beachside park following reports of his lewd behaviour inside a vehicle. Witnesses were observing his actions, but they were random and not done directly to anyone in particular.

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member caught pleasuring self outside

They’re behind the groomers and the perverts…. They should have “dodged” that endorsement ……. 🫤 — Paul (@PaultheAcadian) September 12, 2023

X users are now placing heavy accusations towards the LA Dodgers for giving the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence their pledge. Following that, users claim that the baseball team would probably be as satanic as this organisation. They also state that it would be wise to “dodge” the endorsement.

Same, thought it would be more honestly. — S'Moore (@SamTFMoore) September 12, 2023

X users are more in shock to know that only one of them has done something like this publicly. The faith users have in this organisation is so low that they thought this would be a more frequent experience.

On So Many Accounts Is This Wrong. It's Degrading Culture,Religion,Women,Men,And Childen. MAKE IT STOP ALREADY 😭 — Crystal Magic (@CrystalMagicc) September 12, 2023

Furthermore, online commenters state that this entire group needs to stop. They are mocking women, children, and religion all in one go. Following that, they are not the ones suitable to educate or lead people as they can’t even control one of their very own members. However, users feel that this group seemingly wants to destroy the American culture.

They want to give children consent. Consent to change genders first. Consent for sex is next. I feel a lit if the LGB community will turn against this agenda soon. But i think they may be worried about being called a “transphobe” so wont publicly speak out. — 11669×4= (@Ryan_Lavallee10) September 12, 2023

X users feel that there is a more sinister agenda allegedly behind the woke culture. They are allowing sexual deviants to have more say in society. There is a major scare among conservatives that these individuals will make it easier to harm children in the near future.

