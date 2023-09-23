Nicki Minaj’s husband to serve house arrest for threatening rapper Offset

Kenneth Petty, the spouse of Nicki Minaj, has been instructed to serve a 120-day period of home confinement due to a breach of his probation terms. This violation stemmed from his sharing of video clips on social media that appeared to contain threats directed at rapper Offset.

In an official court order filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, Petty was directed to undergo electronic monitoring at home because he was captured on video making menacing statements towards a specific individual while in the company of an individual with a prior criminal history. The individual mentioned in the order is Offset, and the video clips in question are connected to a series of messages Petty posted on social media on September 16.

Convicted with assault

Petty had previously received a three-year probation sentence in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 1995, he was convicted of first-degree attempted assault of a 16-year-old girl and served four years in a New York prison.

The viral video from September 16 shows Petty and his associates outside a New York City hotel, where Offset was reportedly staying. Petty was heard saying that if Offset plan the vacation, he will be planning his own funeral.

Suggesting Petty was struggling financially

Offset, a former member of the Atlanta rap group Migos and husband of rapper Cardi B, responded to the threats in a video shared on his own social media, downplaying them. He commented, “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” and suggested that Petty was financially struggling.

Notably, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have a history of longstanding feud, with both artists involved in a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018. Video footage from that incident circulated widely on social media, depicting Cardi B lunging at Minaj and initiating an altercation.

