WATCH: Nico Bolzico, Solenn Heussaff’s unique gender reveal

Manila — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico just recently revealed the gender of their second baby.

They did so, in a cute, amusing way.

On Nico’s Instagram account, he uploaded a video lecturing someone.

He said: “I know you are very young but you are my daughter and we need to have this conversation about boyfriends. Don’t worry, I’ll make it short.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci6NoeojOIQ/?hl=en

Then he added: “You cannot have a boyfriend until you are 23 years old. Love you.”

The camera later zoomed out, revealing Solenn and her huge baby bump.

“They are never too young to have the ‘Boyfriend Talk,'” his caption read.

Meanwhile, Solenn reposted it on her Instagram story, writing: “To everyone who said they were 100% sure it was a boy and they are never wrong lol.”

It was last July when the couple announced their pregnancy via a unique announcement.

Nico and Solenn tied the knot in May 2016.

Four years later they welcomed their first child, Thylane.

