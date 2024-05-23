Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley endorses Trump and declares to vote for the former president in the upcoming November election.

After delivering a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., Haley was asked to compare the national security credentials of President Joe Biden and Trump.

The former United Nations ambassador highlighted her criteria for an effective president — accountability for enemies, border security, and support for “capitalism and freedom.”

Nikki Haley endorses Trump

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” Haley admitted, but she quickly added, “Biden has been a catastrophe.” She concluded emphatically, “So I will be voting for Trump.”

This endorsement comes after Haley suspended her campaign following significant losses on Super Tuesday. At that time, she urged Trump to earn the votes of those who did not initially support him.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it,” she said in March. “And I hope he does that. At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. Our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Haley’s pivot to support Trump mirrors the actions of many former GOP contenders who have quickly aligned themselves with Trump after exiting the race.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has been making efforts to attract Haley’s supporters, some of whom remain undecided. Following Haley’s endorsement of Trump, a Biden campaign representative released a statement emphasizing the values of unity, democracy, and bipartisan cooperation, which they claim are embodied by Biden.

“Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to cast their ballots against Donald Trump in the primaries and care deeply about the future of our democracy,” the statement read. “Only one candidate shares those values, and only one campaign is working hard every day to earn their support – and that’s President Biden’s.”

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

