Nikki Haley’s policies attacked by Greene, Gaetz during Trump rally

Former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador under the Trump administration Nikki Haley saw her policies fiercely attacked by Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga., and Matt Gaetz, Fla. during former President Trump’s first official campaign rally on Saturday.

Greene and Gaetz, both of whom are allies of Trump, delivered remarks in support of the former president and took turns delivering blows to presidential candidate Haley in the Waco, Texas rally.

Nikki Haley Under Attack

The representatives both hit at Haley on her foreign policy agenda while also questioning whether she is a serious presidential contender.

The Georgia congresswoman bashed Haley as a valid presidential challenger to Trump. In an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Greene said, “President Trump has a list of names, and no one else has that. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have that. Nikki Haley, or whoever she is, she doesn’t have anything like that. No one else knows how to clean out the swamp like President Trump.”

In Gaetz’s speech targeting Haley, he mocked her previous comments in a campaign video in which she said, “I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you are wearing heels.”

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz criticized Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, during a rally in Iowa, saying that she wants to start new wars around the world while advocating for kicking bullies with heels. Trump the better choice Gaetz suggested that President Donald Trump would be a better choice for dealing with America’s enemies. Although Trump has been critical of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, he has not taken a similar approach toward Haley, whom he welcomed to the presidential race last month, saying that he’s glad she’s running and that he wants her to follow her heart. Nikki Haley previously said that she would never run against Trump, whom she called the greatest president of her lifetime.

