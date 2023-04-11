Nikolaj Coster Waldau cannot watch House of the Dragons, “It was strange” he says

After Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke confessed that she cannot watch the prequel show House of the Dragon, her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also said he can’t seem to watch it. Waldau plays Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly he said that he hasn’t watched House of the Dragon past its opening credits. The title sequence is so similar to Game of Thrones that Waldau says he feels like it’s “too soon”.

“I have not [seen ‘House of the Dragon’]”. One day it came on and. I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence.was kind of similar. I was like ‘Ah, this is on soon. Too soon.’

Waldau on Binge Watch

“I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch and then there’s the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them,” said Waldau.

Clarke on the other hand was more vehement about not watching the prequel. In an interview with Variety magazine earlier this year she had said. “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. Can you [forgive me]?. It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

Another co-actor, Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones said in an interview with Extra in March, “I’ve seen the first few episodes… I loved it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job with it, a really great job, and I think all the acting in it is superb. It’s hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long. There’s a pain there, you know? So I’m working my way through it slowly.”

House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen family 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. The show will feature a second season with production to start this year.

