Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split up after six years

It has been reported by ET online that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after dating for six years. The outlet learned exclusively that the pair called it quits a few weeks ago. It is believed that the breakup was amicable and “it was not dramatic.”

ET’s told “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

Relationship was going strong

Swift began dating Alwyn, an actor seen in a number of film and television projects including 2018’s The Favourite and 2022’s Conversations With Friends, in 2016. They’ve mostly stayed quiet with the public about their relationship throughout the past six years.

Alwyn was interviewed by Vulture back in May 2022.

“The truth is, if I had a pound coin for every time someone told me I’ve been engaged or I’m getting engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins,” said Alwyn.

“If the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say. If the answer is no, I wouldn’t say.”

Song dedicated to Alwyn

The music video also seems to contain several nods to Alwyn, including a vinyl cover bearing the constellation for Pisces, his zodiac sign.

Swift said of the Midnights song, “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

