Oklahoma State has accepted AJ Green, a former Arkansas running back

Oklahoma State is bolstering its running back lineup in a game-changing move with the most recent addition to the Cowboys’ roster who is none other than former Arkansas great AJ Green. The latter brings three seasons of uncanny skill to the team.

With four starts in 2023, Green’s explosive ability will give Oklahoma State’s run game a thrilling advantage. With this remarkable acquisition, the Cowboys are setting themselves up for gridiron greatness, creating a stir and drawing attention in the collegiate football community.

This season, Green dazzled everyone by gaining 312 yards on 67 carries and securing the position of Arkansas’ explosive rusher with a remarkable 4.7 yards per touch.

Jaden Nixon’s departure means that OSU is getting ready to add a new running back to go along with Ollie Gordon II, the Doak Walker Award winner. An article from Fan Nation mentioned.

Although Gordon establishes himself as the first man, a consistent backup is the key to a winning combination. An exciting continuation of tackles, victories, and grit awaits on the field.

Green Shines: Big 12 Triumph and 2022 Glory

Despite the Razorbacks’ loss to BYU, Green stole the show in the 2023 football drama, illuminating the field with nine rushes, 86 yards, and two touchdowns against a future Big 12 foe. Go back to Green’s historic season of 2022, when he etched his name in history with 414 yards on 87 carries and three touchdowns that rocked the stadium.

The height of his abilities was a Liberty Bowl matchup with Kansas, a Big 12 opponent, in which Green raced to a career-high 101 yards and sealed the victory with a touchdown. Green’s career on the football field is immortalized in Razorbacks lore as a picture of unadulterated genius.

Green’s kickoff returns in his first few seasons suggest that he is a versatile player, which may make him Nixon’s obvious replacement at OSU even if he had a quiet 2023.

Cover Photo: IG