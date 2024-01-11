Ivanka Trump sparks outrage on social media and gets criticized over her praise for her husband Jared Kushner. The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump is receiving criticism for a post related to her husband.

Trump born into wealth, is under fire for a recent social media post praising Kushner’s optimistic views on success.

The video clip

In the clip, recorded in October, Kushner talked about the importance of a go-getter attitude to podcaster Lex Fridman.

Kushner said that he believes it’s a matter of determination. According to him, many individuals, he noticed, tend to complain about the actions of others, citing challenges or deeming tasks impossible.

Ivanka praised her husband’s discussion, but it didn’t sit well with real-world users who highlighted their privileged upbringing.

Critics slamming inherited wealth

Critics on social media called out the couple for their inherited wealth, even though they earned millions as White House advisers.

Ivanka‘s attempt to showcase Kushner’s determination received backlash, with comments disabled on X/Twitter.

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s estranged niece, sarcastically referred to Kushner’s $2 billion in Saudi funding, questioning the source of his optimism.

The New York Times reported that Kushner secured the funding after leaving the White House and is now set to invest in businesses in Israel.

Despite the funding, The Wall Street Journal revealed he has yet to make any investments, collecting substantial management fees each year.

Questions on $2B funding

However, social media users remained critical, questioning the moral compass of accepting $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

One X user remarked, “Two nepotism babies with 24-carat gold spoons in their mouths funded by $2 billion in Saudi money want to give success advice.”

Criticisms mounted, with an attorney and CNN legal analyst suggesting that taking $2 billion may be “easy money when you’re willing to trade your soul.”

