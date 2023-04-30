What are the options for managing a deceased loved one’s social media accounts?

Following the demise of a loved one, having to manage the digital legacy of the deceased is an odd position to be in. Many of us will surely find it difficult to choose the options – should a new account be created to honor and remember the departed loved one? Should his/her profile be deleted? Or just let it be?

Since there is no guidebook on grief or end-of-life decisions, here are some suggested options to choose to keep a loved one’s memory alive:

Find out if your loved one left any instructions

Prior to doing anything, check to see if your loved one left any instructions regarding their social media accounts in their will or other legal documents.

Contact the social media platform

Many social media platforms have policies and procedures in place for dealing with the accounts of deceased users. Contact the platform and ask about their procedures for memorializing or deleting an account.

Venerate the account

Some platforms offer the option to memorialize an account, which means the account will be frozen and the word Remembering will be added to the profile. This allows friends and family to continue to post messages and memories.

Delete the account of the deceased

If you prefer to delete the account, you will need to provide proof of death and proof that you are the authorized representative of the deceased person’s estate.

Consider the person’s privacy

Be respectful of the person’s privacy and consider what they would have wanted. Since you can no longer ask permission or consent of the deceased loved one, avoid sharing their private information, messages, or photos.

Seek support

Dealing with the loss of a loved one can be challenging, and dealing with their social media accounts can add an extra layer of complexity. Seek support from family and friends or consider speaking with a grief counselor.

How should we post on social media when a loved one dies?

The advice is to keep it simple. A conventional statement that includes the name of your loved one, the date of their passing, and any details about the memorial service. On the other hand, you can opt for a more romantic post that includes personal memories and a photo of the deceased.

One things to remember though, when winding up your loved one’s affairs, her/his social media accounts must be considered.

Photo above is from Pexels

