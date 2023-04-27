Maybelline CANCELLED by conservatives for HIRING trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

It is pretty unfortunate for the transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney as she is getting backlash after backlash for being a brand ambassador for Maybelline. Recently, her collaboration with Bud Light cost the company over $6 billion. Now it seems that the conservatives are on guard to boycott any other “woke” brands.

According to Fox News, Mulvaney’s gender change is a celebration. A video showcasing Mulvaney using numerous Maybelline cosmetics is in partnership with the TikTok celebrity to promote Maybelline makeup. Last month, Mulvaney’s uploads of the advertisement on her TikTok account has conservatives looking to protest against Maybelline.

Mulvaney first appears in the TikTok video wearing only a bathrobe and no makeup. Using a common TikTok method, she swiftly blocks herself from the camera with her makeup brush as she starts applying her Maybelline products. She reveals herself to be wearing a dress, with her hair and makeup done, and ready for a night out.

What is the internet thinking about Maybelline working with Dylan Mulvaney?

Glad to hear it. Women need to stand up to this dude appropriating and making a mockery of them. — Moozer (@MoozerTheBlob) April 26, 2023

There are a plethora of transphobic comments towards Dylan in addition to misgendering her. However, some conservatives state that they are glad that biological women are taking a stance towards this situation. Furthermore, claims that Dylan is mocking and “appropriating” womanhood is another popular opinion among them.

Most of the big make-up artists in the world are male. Make up isn't gender specific and there are some major make-up influencers that are male. One of the guys I follow on you-tube has great make up tips ans tricks — JudeH (@Judith_FunTimes) April 27, 2023

Following that, some are stating that women should not buy from brands that have “men” promoting their products. However, others respond by saying that there are biological men that indeed wear makeup. Moreover, the biggest makeup artists in the world happen to be men as well.

fixed it for ya 👍 pic.twitter.com/xnSwonZHFR — Ivan K (@Upaqeswaq) April 27, 2023

Moreover, there are some that are expressing their support for Dylan, unfortunately they are shot down by conservatives. There are two pictures, one states that being trans is beautiful. The other picture is an edit reducing the word “beautiful” to “auful” which should mean “awful.”

At the end of the day, Dylan Mulvaney is still a human being. Brands like Bud Light that want trans influencers to endorse their products should engage in proper research towards their demographics. However, for Maybelline, many do find Dylan to be appropriate to use their products.

