Bud Light’s parent company lost MORE than $6 BILLION after Dylan Mulvaney collaboration 

Many are thinking that rural America is a market that isn’t strong due to their sparse population. However, thanks to their boycotts, the parent company of Bud Light Anheuser-Busch is losing more than $6 billion since their collaboration with the famous trans influencer just six days ago.

According to the Daily Mail, the brand is currently facing backlash and calls for a boycott over its recent partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old influencer. The partnership was unveiled on April 2 and is causing a significant impact on Anheuser-Busch’s finances.

Prior to the announcement, the company’s shares were trading at around $66, a high not seen since before the pandemic. As of today, the beer giant’s stock is decreasing by over 5 percent. Their current market capitalization of $125.73 billion is less than the $132.38 billion six days ago.

Despite the financial hit, the company continues to support Mulvaney, who has over 10 million followers on social media. Now, whether it is the right direction for them to proceed with, it is unclear due to their customer base retaliating against them.

Twitter users react to Bud Light’s loss

The conservative Twitter page, Clown World posts a screenshot of a New York Post article describing the brand’s losses with the caption: get woke go broke. There are several transphobic comments from Twitter users stating that Dylan Mulvaney is not a real woman. They are saying that it is fair due to Bud Light not being a real beer.

Also Bud light tastes sooo bad. There are more beers that are affordable and better. Thank God. — Melissa Núñez (@melissanpsv) April 13, 2023

Further criticisms are thrown towards the company as the brand is typically the affordable drink for those who can’t afford better alternatives. Unfortunately for Bud Light, this whole campaign is making their base clientele avoid their brand. Others are saying that there are better alternatives for their clientele.

They see the writing on the wall. The world is so fucked up and they wanna target the woke generation. Plan is to lose now and win later. Here’s to bankruptcy! 🍺 — Unkle Thom (@satchtheman) April 12, 2023

Regardless, some users are pointing to the fact that Bud Light is planning to lose some of their customer base in order to gain more liberal ones. However, this plan seems to be backfiring towards them. We will have to wait and see how this whole situation pans out for their entire brand.

