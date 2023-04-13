Why is Trump suing Michael Cohen for $500 million

Michael Cohen — who once said he would “do anything” to protect Trump — is now being sued for $500 million by the former US President. The litigation came after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by “spreading falsehoods” about him in books and podcasts.

Frivolous Lawsuit: Cohen

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, called Trump’s lawsuit “frivolous.” Trump often over the years has filed suits against various adversaries.

“Mr. Trump is once again using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen,” Davis said.

Prosecutors led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, have said Trump covered up his reimbursement of Cohen for $130,000 in hush money paid before the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels, who has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump denies that any such relationship occurred.

- Advertisement -

Trump’s lawsuit said Cohen wrongfully called Trump “racist” in the disbarred lawyer’s 2020 book, entitled “Disloyal,” and fabricated conversations with Trump from when he served as his attorney.

“The timing of Disloyal’s release, just prior to the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election, suggests that (Cohen) intended to improperly disclose (Trump’s) confidences when it would be most lucrative to do so – and while Disloyal would be sure to have the most damaging reputational effect,” the lawsuit said.

Ashamed

Cohen was a top executive at Trump’s real estate company and then worked as his personal lawyer when Trump became president in 2017.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen told a U.S. congressional committee in 2019. “He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts