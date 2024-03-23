From palace to official website, Prince Harry/ Meghan are demoted

In a shift that reflects evolving royal dynamics, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have witnessed a notable demotion on the British Royal Family’s official website. Instead of separate bios for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pages have now been demoted as a single entry, huddled under the banner of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex section.

Gone are the individual narratives, replaced by a collective portrayal. The introductory snippet now underscores their decision to step back from senior royal duties, echoing the seismic announcement made in January 2020. The updated text highlights their union, their May 2018 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, and the joys of parenthood with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

For avid followers, the saga of Harry and Meghan‘s divergence from traditional royal pathways is well-trodden terrain. Since they decided to transition away from senior roles in 2020, the couple has forged a new life in Montecito, California, nurturing their familial bonds away from the palace’s formalities.

Palace and website demotion

Stripped of HRH styling and the royal moniker, their journey has been marked by entrepreneurial zeal. While their Sussex Royal Instagram has been dormant since March 2020, the duo has embarked on an array of ventures. From the philanthropic endeavors of Archewell to a captivating Netflix docuseries chronicling their love story, Harry and Meghan have embraced new avenues of expression.

Individually, they’ve made significant strides. Harry’s literary endeavor, “Spare,” promises to unveil layers of his multifaceted persona, while Meghan’s podcast, “Archetypes,” delves into the human experience. Most recently, the Duchess has unveiled “American Riviera Orchard,” a lifestyle platform offering an array of curated goods, from sumptuous cookbooks to artisanal jams, resonating with her ethos of refined living.

As the digital landscape reflects the ebb and flow of royal narratives, the convergence of tradition and modernity finds its latest manifestation in the evolving portrayal of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

