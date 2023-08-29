Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing her Baywatch swimsuit

Pamela Anderson had a disturbing encounter when she discovered a stalker in her bed wearing her famous red bikini from her Baywatch days. The incident took place in 2001 and involved a 27-year-old French woman named Christine Roth.

During this incident, Anderson, who played C.J. Parker on the iconic 90s show, found Roth in her Malibu home, clad in her recognizable red bathing suit. The unexpected intruder handed Anderson a note expressing admiration: “I’m not a lesbian, but I dream of you.”

Person under her bed

Recounting the incident, Anderson revealed that she was in the process of preparing a room for her father, as her mother was in the hospital. Someone informed her that there was a person sleeping in her bed. She and others entered the room to find the woman wearing the red bathing suit and speaking French.

Anderson’s account continues: the woman had been in her house for a while, during which she had even cut herself with a piece of broken glass. Interestingly, many items that had previously gone missing from Anderson’s house were discovered beneath the bed where the stalker had been hiding.

Missing belongings

According to Anderson, she and her children left the house in a hurry after the unsettling discovery. She mentioned that various small items, such as bread and her jean jacket, had mysteriously disappeared prior to this incident. All these missing belongings were eventually found stashed under the bed. The room in question had an exterior entrance, allowing the woman to enter from the beach.

The stalker was later deported to France, her home country. When police asked Anderson if she wanted her bikini back, she promptly told them to let the fan keep it.

Following the incident, Roth was charged with unauthorized entry into a dwelling. She was subsequently sent back to France and required to undergo counseling.

