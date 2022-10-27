Why is Pamela Anderson living in a small town in the middle of nowhere?

- Advertisement -

90’s bombshell Pamela Anderson is currently holing up in an abandoned house in British Columbia after leaving her $11.8 million Malibu mansion.

Just why is that? Well on Christmas Eve 2021, Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Vancouver Island.

“Pamela and Dan’s secret fairytale wedding took place on Christmas Eve deep in the rainforest of Vancouver Island. First Nations is dear to their hearts and the bride and groom were honored to include a cedar blessing by the Coast Salish band,” said a source.

Anderson told the Daily Mail that this is where she needs to be. “I’m exactly where I need to be-in the arms of a man who really loves me. My parents got married here and they are still together. I feel like we’ve come full circle.”

She also said that she would leave social media. “This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I’ve settled into life, I’m really inspired by reading and being in nature, I’m free.

“Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to achieve your goal and try not to be seduced by wasted time. This is what YOU can do to make money, control your brain.”

She also spoke about how much she was enjoying her life on the ranch in Canada saying, “I feel more comfortable on my sustainable ranch on Vancouver Island and have space to rescue more animals. She’s still on the beach. One foot from the water and I’m lost.”

Just after that sometime in February 2022, Hulu released a controversial miniseries titled Pam & Tommy which chronicles the story of the couple’s leaked sex tape. The actress condemned the biopic via Instagram.

“My life/A thousand imperfections/A million misjudgments/Evil, wild and lost/Nothing to live up to/All I can do is surprise you/Not a victim but a survivor/ And alive to tell the true story,” she wrote a Netflix-Headline note where she also announced an upcoming documentary film with the streaming platform.

According to Netflix the documentary which is still untitled will be “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back on her professional and personal journey and prepares for the next steps in her journey.”

- Advertisement 2-

Despite her isolated existence the actress appears to be coming out more now, in 2022 she played Roxie Hart in a Broadway production of Chicago.

Read More News:

Nights in Bangkok: The Food Tour

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.