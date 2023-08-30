Paris Jackson’s home invaded by stalker

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, recently faced a distressing incident in her Los Angeles home. An individual entered the property’s gardens and confronted a tenant residing in the guest house. Fortunately, the tenant managed to confront the intruder, who fled without resistance. Despite efforts, authorities have yet to locate and apprehend the trespasser, prompting increased patrols in the area.

Thankfully, Paris Jackson was not present during the incident. However, the event likely brought back memories of a past ordeal she endured five years ago when an obsessive fan prevented her from leaving her residence.

Not the first time for Paris Jackson

Following that incident, Jackson obtained a restraining order due to ongoing harassment by the same individual outside her recording studio. In 2018, she was even confined for up to 15 hours while waiting for the stalker to depart so she could safely leave.

A friend of Jackson confronted the stalker at one point, addressing his behavior and seeking an explanation. The stalker reportedly replied with a chilling statement asking the friend, what did they think he was doing. He added an expletive and said that tonight, it will be over and that he will finish Jackson off or with a shotgun.

Motives behind the intrusion

At this time, the motives behind the recent intrusion onto the property remain unknown. It’s unclear whether the intruder intended to rob the premises or perhaps intended to meet the daughter of the King of Pop.

Paris Jackson has recently released the music video for her new song, “Hit Your Knees.” The video, unveiled on Thursday, features a significant amount of religious imagery.

This use of religious imagery draws comparisons to Madonna’s iconic “Like a Prayer” video, which caused substantial controversy upon its release in 1990.

Paris Jacksons’ parents are Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, his second wife. The couple got married the year of his divorce from his first wife, Lisa Marie Presley.

