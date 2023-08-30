California elementary school encourages “racial segregation” among Black and White students 

It is a peculiar time we live in. After the civil rights movements done by the past Black heroes with the likes of Martin Luther King Jr and Malcom X, we are looking at a regression of this in our society today. It appears that an elementary school in California is encouraging such segregation among their students due to the color of their skin.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time an incident like this is happening. Prior to this, there was another where White people were not to receive any invitation to a school event. According to the Washington Examiner, in an email sent by Lynna McPhatter-Harris, the Director of Student Support Equity & Inclusion for the district, staff at POCC were told about their forthcoming 2023 gathering.

In an email, the message reads, “Greetings to the POCC staff; we are poised for our inaugural assembly in 2023. Anticipation is high as the district eagerly awaits the participation of its people of color. The request is made to extend invitations to all eligible employees of color.”

Following that, McPhatter-Harris expresses excitement about the event and stresses the importance of welcoming all people of color within the district. Furthermore, she emphasizes the role as a safe and comfortable space for them.

Conservatives finding school segregation against White people as racist

.@Chabot_Oakland is racist against white people. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2023

X users are vehemently upset at the school for engaging in such behavior. Some state that the school is racist. In addition to this, LibsofTikTok tags the school’s X page and states that the school is openly racist towards White people. This is a fact that a significant portion of X users agree with as excluding an individual for the colour of their skin is wrong.

This is making me mad. — 𝐂𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐄𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 (@eethritch) August 28, 2023

Furthermore, the school responds to the hate messages stating that those haters need to educate themselves on the matter. However, this response is triggering more users to send hate messages towards them. It is pretty clear that Americans of all races find this exclusionary act to be racist.

Yup. They keep having us vote on whether to abolish our anti discrimination law but so far we’ve held the line, just. With the next Gen being so much more racist thanks to training in k12 schools I don’t see that lasting. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) August 28, 2023

Regardless, others are calling out the irony of California. They claim to be one of the least racist places in America, yet at the same time are excluding children and parents on the basis of their skin tone.

